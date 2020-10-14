BT’s For Fashion is on the market with Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BT’s For Fashion

P.O.A

HERE is an opportunity to have the best of both worlds!



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

It is rare to own a business that offers fun, fashion and future growth potential.

This well-established Family store has been servicing the community for more than 12 years.

Located on the Mid Coast of NSW, this business offers a unique opportunity to entrepreneurs or couples who want to live, work and enjoy a quality lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The recent acquisition of a NSW Lotteries Franchise has only strengthened the business as a one stop shopping experience.

Ideally positioned within the town’s main shopping Centre it caters for all age groups and is the premier clothing, shoes, accessories, gifts and homeware store with loyal customer base that has been strongly built by offering quality personalized service.

The popularity of this store can be gauged from its exclusive range of amazing affordable clothing and giftware.

With a store turnover of 7 figures, BT’s for Fashion has existed for over 12 years as a well-established business.

Catering to all segments of the market, the store has a loyal customer base from in and out of town.

Perfectly located in the busy business hub of Tea Gardens, with stable annual turnover with good margins, the outgoing owner is also more than happy to provide training to the buyer.

Located in a popular beach holiday destination only two hours north of Sydney on the Myall

Coast, the easy-going seaside towns are a short drive north of Newcastle Airport.

The area offers a gorgeous stretch of coastline and the Myall River is at your doorstep.

A popular holiday destination for both international and local tourists throughout the year, It is the

perfect place for someone who is wanting that relaxed and enjoyable lifestyle.

If you are looking for a sea change and wanting to get away from the fast-paced city lifestyle, then look no further.

A great opportunity for fashion forward individuals who wish to turn their passion into a flourishing profession in a remarkable place where you will feel like you are on a permanent holiday.

If you have been waiting for a similar opportunity, look no further, enquire today.

Contact Stuart Sinclair at Ray White Tea Gardens Hawks Nest on 0488 133 998 or (02) 4997 9022.