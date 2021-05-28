Buddhist scholar to lead open discussion in Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN will host a public talk and seminars from 11 to 13 June when long-time Buddhist scholar and practitioner Jakob Leschly will lead an open discussion on Buddhist psychology and philosophy.

Jakob will talk the audience through how this can in turn lead to practical methods for enjoying a wholesome, useful and happy life.

“Believing things exist the way they appear to our confused mind is our downfall, leading to our misunderstanding of reality, and leading to our suffering,” said Jakob.



“Yet, this confusing condition is workable, and the Buddha encouraged us to critically investigate our assumptions which ultimately lead to a grand vista of openness, the middle way beyond our beliefs, dogmas, and doctrines.

“This insight is the foundation for the vision and paths of the saint-like bodhisattva stages throughout 25 centuries.”

Jakob will describe the simplicity of the Middle Way path, and how it applies to our view, meditation and everyday life.

He will also explain some short ‘pith-instructions’ passed down by historic masters to the present day.

The overall program is entitled Finding the Middle Way (Madhyamaka without Tears), and will be delivered in three parts:

● Friday 11 June evening public talk, The Middle Way of Freedom from Dogma and Habit

● Saturday 12 June full day seminar, Easing into the Middle Way: A gentle introduction to the essential perspective of emptiness

● Sunday 13 June full day seminar, Madhyamaka as the Ground of the Great Perfection

Jakob Leschly began his studies of Buddhism in 1974 and is a student of several great teachers, in particular Kyabje Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche and Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche.

Jakob has been appointed by Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche as a resident instructor in Australia.

For further information on the topics to be discussed, times and venues, please contact the organisers Tricia and Stephen Abell: smabell2@gmail.com or 0428 551 691.

By Andrea FERRARI