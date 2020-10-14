Buildings to be demolished to make way for $76.5m Cultural and Civic Space project

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE demolition of buildings currently situated on the site of the proposed Cultural and Civic Space project is set to go ahead with Coffs Harbour City Councillors recently voting for Council to award the contract for demolition to the successful tenderer.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The properties are located at 23-31 Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour.

Tenders have been called and assessed by Council for the demolition works, with tenders received from Aademex Pty Ltd, Beasy Pty Ltd, Coffs Harbour Demolitions Pty Ltd, and VanMal Group Construction Pty Ltd.

In accordance with the Cultural and Civic Space Probity Plan, the tender evaluation was oversighted by an independent Probity Advisor.

A Council report presented to councillors at their recent ordinary meeting on Thursday, 8 October stated that “as part of preparations for the site of the Cultural and Civic Space building, demolition of the current buildings which are at their end of life is required”.

The Council report also stated that the demolition was part of the Cultural and Civic Space Project to “deliver a range of community and cultural benefits including a vibrant cultural hub, improved literacy, educational and lifelong learning, improved social and wellbeing outcomes, increased exhibition spaces and programs, increased visitor numbers and a variety of cultural facilities and spaces that don’t exist today”.

The cost of the demolition forms part of the overall Cultural and Civic Space project budget of $76.52 million.

Details of the tender assessment remained confidential due to commercial information, as well as Council’s Probity Report on the matter.

Work is anticipated to commence as soon as practical following tender acceptance, for approximately eight weeks.

Any demolition works are to protect the fig tree in Riding Lane, with demolition works in the vicinity of the fig tree to be oversighted by Council’s arborist.

Councillors voted in favour of awarding the contract for demolition works five votes to two, with Cr Michael Adendorff, Cr Paul Amos, Cr George Cecato, Cr Denise Knight and Cr Sally Townley for the recommendation, and Cr John Arkan and Cr Keith Rhodes against.

By Emma DARBIN