Buildonix Grant Means New Jobs for Coffs Coast Region

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONSTRUCTION company Buildonix Australia has received a $840,000 grant allowing it to construct a manufacturing facility for its construction system components in Coffs Harbour.

The Regional Job Creation Fund grant will equate to creating 42 sustainable full-time jobs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Buildonix is a local manufacturer that makes components for high quality modular structures that can be built quickly and easily allowing for a range of uses.

It builds environmental sustainability into the modular construction which can be built by hand, on site or in the factory.

Buildonix Australia CEO Maurice Lake spoke with News Of The Area about the grant announcement.

“This is absolutely brilliant.

“Technically it will speed up operations by two to three years,” he said.

“It will give us the opportunity to build our first stage operational team.”

Mr Lake stated that as a manufacturing company in the tourism dominated area of Coffs, Buildonix is keen on expanding regional employment opportunities.

“We want to provide a reliable foundation of employment to benefit the community.”

He said Buildonix construction can be used for any building purpose: domestic, commercial, interior or exterior.

“We are not limited and we are much faster and far more environmentally sustainable because all the components can be disassembled and reused.

“We can offer the ability to start small and build on when needed.

“It produces no waste and can be done relatively quickly,” he remarked.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh describes Buildonix Australia’s manufacturing as revolutionary.

Mr Singh said the company’s innovative construction system is quick, easy, eliminates the need for permanent fixing methods and allows the use of recycled or recovered materials, redefining the modular construction industry.

“The new Coffs Harbour facility constructed by Buildonix will speed up the company’s production processes to produce high quality components to be used in the construction industry in Australia and overseas,” Mr Singh said.

“The company will also hire, train and upskill local employees, creating 42 manufacturing positions in the first three years of operation, helping them in securing a foothold in the market and construction contracts now, and well into the future.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $130 million Regional Job Creation Fund aims to create more than 6,500 new direct jobs in regional NSW by providing incentives to expand and keep operations in regional areas.

“Regional NSW is the engine room of the state and helping companies like Buildonix Australia expand its operations stimulates local and regional economies, boosts livelihoods and creates local employment opportunities,” Mr Toole said.

“Providing businesses with the opportunity to fast track their growth plans and expand their operations means they can increase their production, attract more investment and create new jobs today, which is great news for the local economy.

“Setting businesses up for success helps the local community grow and new jobs means more people earning a wage and spending their pay packets in local stores, cafés, restaurants and on local goods and services.”

The Regional Job Creation Fund supports eligible businesses with grants to purchase new equipment, expand facilities, acquire technology, create new production lines or establish businesses in regional NSW.

Round one of the Regional Job Creation Fund has now closed.

A second round will open in early 2022.

For more information, go to investregionalnsw.com/RJCFund.

By Sandra MOON