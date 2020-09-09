Bulahdelah ambos get new outdoor space

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAHDELAH Ambulance Station has constructed a brand new outdoor space for respite, thanks to a $1000 donation of Bunnings gift cards from local community organisation CWA Bulahdelah.



Kylie Paar, CWA Bulahdelah secretary, said that the group is committed to supporting local frontline health care workers.

“We were inspired by simply wanting to help our ambos during the pandemic and we are very passionate about supporting local,” said Ms Paar.

“It’s about helping maintain their mental health.”

Most of the CWA Bulahdelah members contributed to raise funds, including selling homemade products such as crafts and jams.

Bulahdelah paramedics were asked in advance what they would most like to use funds for, and indicated that a refresh of the unused outdoor space would be greatly appreciated.

“The donation was spent on an outdoor table and chairs, a moveable pergola and veggie garden beds,” said Ms Paar.

“Our ambos will have a lovely outdoor area to enjoy much needed recuperation and relaxation time in.”

Ms Paar continued: “The guys at the station were extremely grateful and blown away that we wanted to help them out.”

The CWA Bulahdelah Facebook post announcing the donation was very well received, with locals expressing gratitude and words of encouragement.

“So happy the CWA are able to make such a worthy donation,” said one comment.

“Lovely thing to do – thank you CWA ladies (for) always caring for our community,” said another.

By Ashley CHRYSLER