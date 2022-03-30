Bulahdelah Blokes Class – Helping men to help themselves

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the town of Bulahdelah there is a weekly class run by local yoga teacher Justine Thompson, helping men of all ages to get a little more active.

The Bulahdelah Blokes class brings men onto a yoga mat, not a likely place for many men in the town.



The focus of the class is to lead students through a range of movements to help build strength and stretch.

Justine aims to encourage men to take a more active interest in their physical and mental health.

“In this more comfortable format, the blokes can gain a stronger awareness of their posture, and physical body in general,” Justine said.

“The work focuses on building strength, helping to ease tightness in muscles and improving balance.”

Justine has a sound knowledge of anatomy and teaches with a focus on alignment so that people learn to take care of themselves as they move.

Suggestions are provided so that people with various levels of fitness and mobility can participate.

“One of the older blokes who comes every week is Geoff,” Justine said.

“Geoff swears that the class is making a difference in his everyday movement and his confidence in what he can physically do.

“Recently he was with a bunch of friends laughing about the troubles of getting up off the floor in later life – Geoff announced that this posed no issues for him and proudly showed them how easily he could do it!”

For other regulars the class gives an opportunity to stretch out muscles and joints that are overworked from their regular job or exercise pattern.

And importantly, there is the opportunity to relax.

“Every class finishes with some quieter positions for guys to unwind and this is often the most prized time in the class.

“A great combination of men from their early 30s to late 70s come together every Wednesday night from 6-7pm for the class at the Bulahdelah Memorial Hall in Crawford St.

“Time to catch up for a chat is a regular post class activity.”

For further information regarding the Bulahdelah Blokes Class please contact Justine on 0432 402224 or [email protected].