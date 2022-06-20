Bulahdelah Central School partners with Charles Sturt University Future Moves Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAHDELAH Central School has partnered with Charles Sturt University Port Macquarie Campus’ Future Moves Program.

This program is all about widening participation in tertiary education and broadening awareness of the range of future employment opportunities out there.



“Research shows that starting the careers conversations with children early will encourage them to consider and plan their educational pathway to work in the future that they will love,” said Linda Drenkhahn, Careers Advisor, Bulahdelah Central School.

Kindergarten, Year 1 and 2 enjoyed an aspirational story about a scientist and played a game of careers

dress ups.

Their discussion was about selected jobs, where these people would work, what tools they would use and which skills they might need.

Years 3 and 4 were guided through a game of ‘Lucky or Smart’, which involved discussion about high school, university, TAFE, aspirations and resilience.

Year 5 thought about what their future life might look like, and how to experience success and happiness.

Their Imagined Futures activity included having a Polaroid photo taken and made into a fridge magnet to take home to remind themselves of their aspirations, and to constantly work towards them.

Year 6 had a chat about High School to dispel fears and completed a code buster activity.

Years 7 and 8 played a team game which encouraged discussion about future education, training and the

huge variety of jobs available.

Years 9 and 10 engaged in a Design Thinking workshop, involving working in a team, solving a problem and

culminating in a short group presentation.

This was an activity reflective of the way some university courses assess their students.

Year 10 also participated in a subject selection presentation.

“Lots of great prizes were given out and follow up activities are planned for later this year and 2023,” said Linda.