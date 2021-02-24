Bulahdelah Central School students contest Secondary Swimming Carnival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUDENTS of the Bulahdelah Central School took to the pool recently to contest the Secondary Swimming Carnival at Bulahdelah Pool.

Two hundred students and staff were greeted with a sunny day and a sparkling pool, making for ideal swimming conditions.

Carnival Organiser Bob McCann said that students made the most of the opportunity.

“All students got involved in the spirit of the day with lots of participation in the novelty events and the competitive racing.

“House points were on offer for all races, as well as the continuous swim, belly flop and noodle race.

“The ‘dolphin’ made regular appearances throughout the day and kept everyone searching when it disappeared,” he said.

Boys and Girls Age Champions were also awarded on the day.

The Girls Age Champions for 2021 were Xannah Harrison (12), Delilah Newlin (13), Isabella Summer (14), Kaitlyn Smith (15), Maggie Cunich and Ruby Roberts (16) and Amber Cunningham (17).

The Boys Age Champions for 2021 were Levi Szkopkowski (12), Andrew Gorton (13), Corey Cunningham (14), Reef Mirish (15), Tyler Manefield (16) and Brayden Ford (17).

“Congratulations to the winners and to all the students and staff for their efforts and positive attitude,” said Mr McCann.

Competition for points was also fierce between school Houses on the day.

In first was Melba, in second was Kenny, Bradman came in third and Wentworth finished fourth.