Bulahdelah Central School students get creative juices flowing for Galleries in the Gardens (GIG) Student Art Award

SINCE being announced last year, HSC visual art students at Bulahdelah Central School have had their heads down and creative juices flowing as they participate in the inaugural Galleries in the Gardens (GIG) Student Art Award.



The Award was established by GIG as part of its commitment to our community.

Extended to local HSC students in its first year, the award fosters participation in art and encourages and rewards excellence.

Prizes include cash and a public exhibition of selected entries at The Gallery, Wednesday 7 through Sunday 11 October, 10am to 3pm.

“This year, students have found Covid 19 restrictions challenging but under the expert guidance and resourcefulness from art teacher, Sue Cross, they have resourced an individual art space in the art studios and at home, in case of lockdown,” said Vanessa Shultz, head of Humanities at the school.

“Weekend workshops have also been established to ensure students have additional time to complete works.”

President of GIG, Lesly Stevenson said, “We’re delighted with how the works are coming on – and it looks to be a close finish in determining our winner.”

Emilie Tseronis, GIG’s head of curatorial said, “This Award gives a wonderful introduction for students to have their first experience in the professional world of art by having the opportunity to exhibit and sell if they wish.”

Galleries in the Gardens, Inc is a not-for-profit, member-based art group with its primary display space at The Gallery, 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.

For more details search GalleriesInTheGardens on Facebook or visit www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au.