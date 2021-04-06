Bulahdelah Central School students impress at All Day Dining Cafe

0 SHARES Share Tweet

All Day Dining Cafe

BULAHDELAH Central School Year 11 and 12 Hospitality students have showcased impressive culinary skills while preparing lunch for staff as part of their ‘All Day Dining’ assessment task.

The student’s menu consisted of Frittata with Corn Salsa, Chilli and Lime Taco Salad and a Rustic Steak Sandwich with Parmesan Fries.

The students produced work of a quality standard that was applauded by staff around the school.



Many commented on the gorgeous presentation, prompt delivery time and flavour combinations.

The students showcased a high-level of professionalism, utilising their safety, teamwork and kitchen preparation skills.

Bulahdelah Central School teacher Wendy Parsons was on hand to sample the results of the students’ hard work.

“I had the pleasure of experiencing the ‘All Day Dining Cafe’,” she said

“My Rustic Steak Sandwich was delicious.

“It was the best steak sandwich ever, and was certainly a multi-sensory experience.

“It looked fantastic on the plate – fresh, vibrant and beautifully presented.

“The aroma was inviting and the taste – what can I say.

“Loaded with flavour, the steak was perfectly cooked and rested, delivering a wonderful combination of tenderness and juiciness.

“The fillings were equally amazing, with the flavours working harmoniously together.

“As each layer unfolded, there was a new burst of freshness, making lunch an exciting culinary journey.”

Ms Parsons also reserved praise for the fantastic level of service offered by the Hospitality students.

“Of course, good food and good service go hand in hand.

“Too often, a great meal at a restaurant is ruined by poor service or poor plating.

“This was certainly not the case today.

“The presentation was perfect and the service top-notch.

“Jye, Taj, Raylee, Isaac, Mitch, Sally, Abby were amazing – polite, knowledgeable, efficient, caring and professional.

Ms Parsons described the experience as “something that people pay a small fortune for at a top restaurant.”

“It was a privilege to witness the teamwork, calmness, organisation and skill level demonstrated by those at Isaac’s and Jye’s benches,” she said.

“Thank you to the young chefs.

“They certainly have a bright future ahead!”