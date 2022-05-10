Bulahdelah Central School students show off Food Tech skills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT WAS a busy Term 1 for Year 9 Food Technology students at Bulahdelah Central School (BCS), who finished their ‘Start it Up’ unit of work, learning many new kitchen safety and hygiene skills.

They also learnt an array of culinary techniques, requiring the use of new equipment.



They cooked an assortment of different dishes including scones, sushi, beef chow mein and chickpea blondies!

“Pop-corn chicken tacos was a favourite of all the students, particularly Blake, who did not hold back on the toppings, Natureh, Dre, Blake, Coby and Axel,” said Jess Kelly, BCS Hospitality Teacher.

“Sushi rolling can stump even the most experienced young chefs!

“As you can see Natureh, Blake, and Coby are professionals.

“Apparently, it tasted great too!,” she said.