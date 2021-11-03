Bulahdelah Central School students take on Great Bulahdelah Bake-Off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YEAR 9 and 10 Food Technology students from Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) have put their culinary skills to the test in the ‘Great Bulahdelah Bake-Off’.

BCS Hospitality Teacher Jess Kelly said that even given the limitations of COVID 19; losing time to practice their skills and with no time to perfect their technique, the students did not disappoint.

“They have defied the odds to create sheer works of art,” Jess said.

“The quality and creativity was of an exceptionally high standard.

“Feast your eyes on Bulahdelah’s finest young bakers and their masterpieces.

“I would like to congratulate all the students on an exceptional effort,” Jess said.