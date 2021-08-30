0 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAHDELAH Golf Club News

No ladies’ competition on Wednesday August 25 – course maintenance was a priority.

Thursday 26 saw the Vets enjoying a Stroke round.

G.Willadsen was the winner with 68n from D.Harvey with 69n and 3rd was K.Styles with 70n.

NTPs are not allowed so 3 balls were awarded – T.Griffis 72n, A.Reekie & K.Hughes 73n.

Saturday 28 was the August Monthly Mug, and a brisk southerly wind kept the 42 players on their toes.

B.Allen won the Mug and B Grade with a 68n.

The ladies Mug was won by T-L.Smith with 74n from B.Newton with 75n.

A Grade winner was M.Schlenert with 71n from S.McNaughton, 73n.

B Grade R/Up was T.Styles with 71n.

C Grade winner was D.Brown with 71n from R.Winter, 74n.

The ladies will catch up their August Monthly Mug on Wednesday September 1, and Saturday will be a Single Stableford as the scheduled 2 man Ambrose sponsored by D & P Malone has been postponed.

By Thora-Lou SMITH