Bulahdelah Golf Club

THE ladies played a stroke round on Wednesday 10 November.

B.Gordon was the winner with 72 nett on a count back from M.South.

T-L.Smith won the jackpot.

The vets Single Stableford on Thursday 11 November was won by G.Willadsen with a great round scoring 45 points from R.Norberry with 35pts.

K.Hughes, G.Willadsen and D.Brown won the NTPs.

Saturday 13 November was the Ernie Squires Memorial two person ambrose sponsored by Charlie and Sandy Shuetrim.

54 players contested the event, and visitors A.Flemming and A.McFadden won the day with 62 nett.

2nd was J. and K.Barry (64.5n).

3rd D.Johnston and K.Styles (65n).

4th J. and T.Graham (65.25n).

5th B.Schlenert and D.Carrall (65.75).

6th W.Coleman and C.Wheatley (66.25n).

Long drivers were D.Shultz, C.Wheatley and B.Newton.

NTPs were G.Willadsen, W.Coleman and Mullet also won the jackpot.

Thanks to all who participated and helped in any way to make it a very successful and enjoyable day – particularly the delicious BBQ and cakes that followed the game.

The 21/22 Chook run has been running for a few weeks now on Wednesdays, any time after 3pm.

$5 to play (non-members $8) front nine off the white markers.

Winners so far were A.Crick, W.Coleman and T.Styles.

By Thora-Lou SMITH