Bulahdelah Golf Club

THE ladies played November’s Monthly Mug on Wednesday November 17.

B.Gordon was the winner with 72 nett on a count back from B.Newton. Barbie and Bernie both had 30 putts.

Wednesday 24 is the ladies Christmas party and 3 clubs only comp.

Always fun.

19 vets played a Single Stableford on Thursday November 18 and the winner was newby S.South with a great round- 41 points from D.Brown with 39 pts.

J.Stellema was 3rd with 36pts.

C.Littlechild, S.McNaughton & K.Hughes won the NTPs.

Saturday November 20 was a stroke round and while some great scores were recorded, M.Styles won the day with an amazing 59nett, and the $28 jackpot.

Al.Benson was 2nd with 66 nett.

The balls went to 71 nett – K.Hughes, K.Styles, T.Styles, M.Sharp, D.Brown, G.Grainger. Ladies’ winner was B.Gordon with 69 nett from A.Benson, 72 nett.

NTPs were K.Styles, B.Gordon, A.Benson. Long Drivers were M.Bramble, T.Styles, M.Styles & B.Newton.

Next Saturday is the November Monthly Mug.

By Thora-Lou SMITH