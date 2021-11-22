Bulahdelah Golf Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 22, 2021 THE ladies played November’s Monthly Mug on Wednesday November 17. B.Gordon was the winner with 72 nett on a count back from B.Newton. Barbie and Bernie both had 30 putts. Wednesday 24 is the ladies Christmas party and 3 clubs only comp. Always fun. 19 vets played a Single Stableford on Thursday November 18 and the winner was newby S.South with a great round- 41 points from D.Brown with 39 pts. J.Stellema was 3rd with 36pts. C.Littlechild, S.McNaughton & K.Hughes won the NTPs. Saturday November 20 was a stroke round and while some great scores were recorded, M.Styles won the day with an amazing 59nett, and the $28 jackpot. Al.Benson was 2nd with 66 nett. The balls went to 71 nett – K.Hughes, K.Styles, T.Styles, M.Sharp, D.Brown, G.Grainger. Ladies’ winner was B.Gordon with 69 nett from A.Benson, 72 nett. NTPs were K.Styles, B.Gordon, A.Benson. Long Drivers were M.Bramble, T.Styles, M.Styles & B.Newton. Next Saturday is the November Monthly Mug. By Thora-Lou SMITH