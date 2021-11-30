Bulahdelah Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ladies were the only players to get on the course this week, and they ‘enjoyed’ three-clubs-and-a-putter stableford round.

T-L.Smith was the winner with 28 points, from T.Graham with 27 points.

The game was followed by their break-up Christmas lunch, secret Santa and presentation.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Members of the Board and volunteers have been busy renovating the entrance to the Club over the past few months, and after lunch the ladies posed in front of the newly installed, almost completed water feature.

The work should be finished in time for the four person Ambrose Christmas Party on Saturday 18 December.

Let’s hope for some fine weather before then.

By Thora-Lou SMITH