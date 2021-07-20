Bulahdelah Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE weather has not been kind to golfers at Bulahdelah over the past few weeks.

Wednesday July 7 saw four ladies on the course and T-L.Smith won with 33 points.

Thursday July 8 was the Vets Monthly Mug and D.Harvey won with 65net.

R/Up was J.Stellema (67n) and C.Littlechild was 3rd (70n).

K.Hughes has the least putts (27) and NTPs were C.Littlechild and T.Crowther.

The next time the course was suitable for competition was Saturday July 17.

The men’s Ambrose Championship was played on a cold, wet and windy day.

Four ladies and fourteen groups of three men braved the conditions and the winners were B.Allen, K.Styles and M.Styles with a great score of 58.84n.

R/Up T.Carroll, W.Thomson and G.Matheson 60.4n.

D.Harvey, A.Jobson and B.Schlenert came in 3rd with 61n.

T.Carroll, J.Small, R.Norberry & B.Gordon were the longest drivers and NTPs were G.Harvey, D.Harvey and K.Hughes.

Jackpot was C.Malone.

The lady’s winner on the day was T-L.Smith with 26 points.

The players enjoyed a delicious steak sandwich after the game.

Thanks to the sponsors on the day – A.Benson, J.Barry and T.Styles.

By Thora-Lou SMITH