BULAHDELAH Golf Club News

Just three ladies braved the wild weather on Wednesday 21 July.

B.Gordon won with 80n, and our new member M.South won the $11 Jackpot.

Thursday 22 July was a more pleasant day for the Vets, and the winner was A.Jobson with 36 points on a count-back from R.Winter. 3rd was C.Littlechild with 34pts.

NTPs were G.Grainger, K.Hughes and C.Littlechild.

33 players competed in a Single Stableford round on Saturday 24 July.

The A Grade winner was D.Harvey (36pts) from C.Littlechild (35pts). B Grade winner was D.Brown (36pts) from S.Sharp (35pts).

NTPs were D.Schlenert, K.Hughes, M.Haynes, C.Littlechild & TL.Smith.

Longest drivers were D.Harvey, M.Clayton, D.Carrall & B.Newton.

The $33 Jackpot was again taken out by M.South– well done Meg.

Monthly Mugs will be played on Wednesday and Saturday next week.

By Thora-Lou SMITH