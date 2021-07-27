Bulahdelah Golf Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 27, 2021 BULAHDELAH Golf Club News Just three ladies braved the wild weather on Wednesday 21 July. B.Gordon won with 80n, and our new member M.South won the $11 Jackpot. Thursday 22 July was a more pleasant day for the Vets, and the winner was A.Jobson with 36 points on a count-back from R.Winter. 3rd was C.Littlechild with 34pts. NTPs were G.Grainger, K.Hughes and C.Littlechild. 33 players competed in a Single Stableford round on Saturday 24 July. The A Grade winner was D.Harvey (36pts) from C.Littlechild (35pts). B Grade winner was D.Brown (36pts) from S.Sharp (35pts). NTPs were D.Schlenert, K.Hughes, M.Haynes, C.Littlechild & TL.Smith. Longest drivers were D.Harvey, M.Clayton, D.Carrall & B.Newton. The $33 Jackpot was again taken out by M.South– well done Meg. Monthly Mugs will be played on Wednesday and Saturday next week. By Thora-Lou SMITH