Bulahdelah Golf Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY August 4 was a windy day for the ladies’ June Monthly Mug catch-up stroke event.

V.Coughran had a great round of 65n, and M.Reinhard was R/Up with 77n.

Meryl also won the Jackpot and Barbie won the putting comp.

The Vets’ Monthly Mug was played on August 5 and the winners were J.Stellema 69n, I.Knox 70n on a c/b from R.Collier. C.Littlechild won the putting with only 28 putts.

NTPs were I.Knox, A.Jobson, J.Stellema.

30 players competed in a Single Stableford Medley on Saturday August 7.

All players scored more than 27 points which reflected the great condition of the course.

A grade winners were K.Hughes with 43 pts, and C.Littlechild with 38 pts.

B grade winners were J.Stellema with 42 pts and A.Jobson with 40 pts.

NTPs were T.Carroll, S.McNaughton, J.Parnell & B.Gordon. Long Drivers were M.Welsh, A.Benson, S.Moss and B.Gordon. J.Hooper won the Jackpot.

Next Saturday is the Captain Vs President Single Stableford Medley.

By Thora-Lou SMITH