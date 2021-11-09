Bulahdelah Golf Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ladies played a Single Stableford on Wednesday November 3.

B Newton was the winner with 39 points from M South with 34 points.

T-L Smith won the jackpot.

The vets played their Monthly Mug on Thursday November 4.

J Parnell was the winner with a terrific 66n from K Hughes with 69n and T Crowther with 70n.

NTPs were S Sharp, L Russell, G Willadsen and K.Hughes.

Ken was also the best putter with 30 putts.

Saturday November 6 was a Single Stableford Medley and 33 golfers enjoyed the day. Some great scores will see lower handicaps next week.

A Grade winner was S McNaughton (37pts) from M Bramble (35pts).

Marty helped his score along with an eagle on the 16th!

B Grade winner was A Benson with 46 pts from T Styles (41pts).

G Willadsen was C Grade winner with 42pts from A Benson (37pts cb).

NTPs were P Dixon, R Norberry, G Willadsen, A Benson.

Long Drivers were J Graham, J Stellema, G Willadsen, B Newton.

G Grainger won the $33 jackpot.

Next Saturday is a 2 person Ambrose – 9am for 9:30 shotgun start.

By Thora-Lou SMITH