Bulahdelah Golf Club News Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 9, 2021 THE ladies played a Single Stableford on Wednesday November 3. B Newton was the winner with 39 points from M South with 34 points. T-L Smith won the jackpot. The vets played their Monthly Mug on Thursday November 4. J Parnell was the winner with a terrific 66n from K Hughes with 69n and T Crowther with 70n. NTPs were S Sharp, L Russell, G Willadsen and K.Hughes. Ken was also the best putter with 30 putts. Saturday November 6 was a Single Stableford Medley and 33 golfers enjoyed the day. Some great scores will see lower handicaps next week. A Grade winner was S McNaughton (37pts) from M Bramble (35pts). Marty helped his score along with an eagle on the 16th! B Grade winner was A Benson with 46 pts from T Styles (41pts). G Willadsen was C Grade winner with 42pts from A Benson (37pts cb). NTPs were P Dixon, R Norberry, G Willadsen, A Benson. Long Drivers were J Graham, J Stellema, G Willadsen, B Newton. G Grainger won the $33 jackpot. Next Saturday is a 2 person Ambrose – 9am for 9:30 shotgun start. By Thora-Lou SMITH