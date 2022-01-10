Bulahdelah Golf Club News Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 10, 2022 THURSDAY January 6 saw the Vets back on the course for their first Monthly Mug of the year. D Schoonhoven was the winner with 68n, followed by J Parnell with 70n. Al Benson was 3rd with 71n and J Hooper won the putts with only 26! NTPs were D Schoonhoven and G Willadsen. S South, J Hooper and J Parnell were the lucky raffle winners. A great start to the year. Saturday Jan 8 was a Single Stableford Medley and 24 players enjoyed the event. B Newton was the winner with 39 pts on a count back from S Moss. NTPs were S McNaughton, D Brown and T Carroll. Long Drivers were A Johnson, T Styles, S Moss, B Newton. S McNaughton won the Jackpot. Next week is a stroke event – come along and enjoy the wonderful condition of the course. By Thora-Lou SMITH