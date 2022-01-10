Bulahdelah Golf Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THURSDAY January 6 saw the Vets back on the course for their first Monthly Mug of the year.

D Schoonhoven was the winner with 68n, followed by J Parnell with 70n.

Al Benson was 3rd with 71n and J Hooper won the putts with only 26!

NTPs were D Schoonhoven and G Willadsen.

S South, J Hooper and J Parnell were the lucky raffle winners.

A great start to the year.

Saturday Jan 8 was a Single Stableford Medley and 24 players enjoyed the event.

B Newton was the winner with 39 pts on a count back from S Moss.

NTPs were S McNaughton, D Brown and T Carroll.

Long Drivers were A Johnson, T Styles, S Moss, B Newton.

S McNaughton won the Jackpot.

Next week is a stroke event – come along and enjoy the wonderful condition of the course.

By Thora-Lou SMITH