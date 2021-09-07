Bulahdelah Golf Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEPTEMBER 1was the Ladies’ August Monthly Mug catch-up round.

B.Gordon won the mug with a 72n on a count back from T-L.Smith.

The 1st round of the Ladies’ Championship will be played on Wednesday September 8. Good luck everyone!

18 players contested the Vet’s Monthly Mug on Thursday 2, and the winner was G.Willadsen with 68n from C.Littlechild with 71n (who also won the putting with 29 putts).

3rd was K.Hughes with 72n. Ladies’ winner was K.Littlechild with 69n.

73n was a popular score, and 4 balls were awarded – D.Brown, S.Sharp, R.Winter & G.Grainger.

Saturday 4 was a Single Stableford and the A Grade winner was A.Jobson with 39 pts on a count back from R.McSweeny.

B Grade winner was S.Haslewood with 38 pts from J.Zabico with 37 pts.

Balls went down to 35pts: J.Graham, T.Griffis, D.Brown, J.Wood, B.Fletcher, K.Styles, C.Littlechild, K.Hughes.

The Ladies’ winner was T-L.Smith with 37 pts from Meg South with 34 pts.

By Thora-Lou SMITH