Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE first round of the Ladies’ Championship was played on Wednesday September 8. The daily winner was T.

Stellema with 70n, from B.Gordon with 73n.

Barbie leads the Championship field with 89gr from Terry with 91gr.

24 Vets enjoyed a beautiful Spring day on Thursday 9.

The Single Stableford was won by T-L.Smith with 42pts from D.Schoonhoven with 40pts. D.Brown was 3rd with 39pts.

Balls went to W.Coleman (37), S.McNaughton (36) & C.Littlechild (36).

Saturday 11 was a Single Stableford Medley and 40 players enjoyed a game out of lockdown.

Some great scores were recorded, and the A Grade winner was T. Carroll with 38pts from D.Harvey with 37pts (cb).

B Grade winner was A.Jobson with 39 pts from T-L.Smith with 36pts (cb).

C Grade was won by J.Zabieo with 42pts from G.Grainger with 38pts. Balls went to M.Schlenert (37), W.Thomson (36), R.McSweeny (36).