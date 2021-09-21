Bulahdelah Golf Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY September 15 was a miserable day, and the ladies only managed 9 cold, wet holes.

The Championship standings remain the same and hopefully will be completed on September 22.

18 Vets braved the damp conditions on Thursday 16.

The Single Stableford was won by C. Nebaur with 42pts from R. Winter with 37pts.

J.Stellema was 3rd with 33pts. Balls went to K.Hughes (32), G.Willadsen (31) and R.Norberry (30cb).

Saturday 18 was a Single Stableford Medley and 32 players enjoyed a game out of lockdown in great Spring weather.

The A Grade winner was W.Thomson with 39pts from C.Littlechild with 36pts.

B Grade winner (again!) was A.Jobson with 40 pts from T.Styles with 37pts.

C Grade was won by G.Willadsen with 38pts from B.Towner with 34pts.

Longest drives and NTPs are now allowed, and the NTP winners were D.Harvey, K.Hughes, D.Carroll, B.Gordon, R.Norberry & T.Graham.

Longest drivers were W.Thomson, T.Styles, G.Willadsen & B.Newton. Jackpot ($32) was won by W.Thomson.

The Monthly Mug Stroke round will be played next Saturday, and the Men’s Championship first round will be played on October 2.

The Spring Cup (Single Stableford Medley) is scheduled for Saturday October 9.

By Thora-Lou SMITH