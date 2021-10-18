Bulahdelah Golf Club News

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a very wet and wild week at Bulahdelah, members were able to get back on the course on Saturday 16.

19 players braved the very windy day, and the stroke event was won by R. Norberry with a 69n on a cb from B.Towner.

Long drivers were C. Littlechild, S. McNaughton, S. Hazlewood and B. Newton. B. Gordon won the Jackpot.

The ladies’ winner was A. Benson with a 78n on a cb from B. Gordon.

The Club welcomed at least 30 visitors on Sunday 17 and the weather was very kind to the 66 players who competed in the 2021 Men’s Open Day.

G. O’Bryan was the A Grade and Open Day Gross winner with a great round of 78 and R/up was A. Forbes with 81g.

A grade nett winner was J. Small (70n) and R/up was J. Clarke (71n).

B Grade gross winner was K. Hughes (86g) and R/up was A. Benson (89g).

B Grade nett winner was B. Allen (71n) and R/up was J. Ridgeway (73n).

C Grade gross winner was G. Marsters with 88g on a cb from R. Black.

C Grade nett winner was D. Sharp (61n) and R/up was B. Garthwaite (67n).

NTPs were J. Small, R. Clark, P. Mateer, G. Marsters.

Long drivers were B. Carmichael, J. Ridgeway, J. Cate. M. Sharp won the Jackpot on the 17th.

Thank you to Allan and Alison Benson who sponsored the Open Day.

Thanks also to everyone who played and participated and congratulations to all the winners.

By Thora-Lou SMITH