Bulahdelah Golf Club News

THE ladies played a Single Stableford on Wednesday August 18 and the winner was T.Stellema with 39 pts.

Terry also won the Jackpot and M.South was the R/Up with 38pts.

The Vets didn’t play on Thursday due to COVID 19 restrictions.

33 players enjoyed a COVID safe game on Saturday 21 and the Single Stableford event saw some great scores being posted.

S.McNaughton was the A Grade winner with 43pts from C.Littlechild with 38pts.

B Grade winner was R.Norberry with 39pts from D.Fletcher with 35pts.

The Ladies’ winner was B.Newton with 37pts from T.Stellema with 36pts.

The most excited player on the day was Toby Carroll who sank a pitch from 125m out for an eagle 2 on the 10th!

Next week’s games will be August Monthly Mugs.

By Thora-Lou SMITH