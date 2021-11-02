Bulahdelah Golf Club News Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 2, 2021 D Warren, G Dobbs and V Jackson. ON Wednesday Oct 27 Bulahdelah lady golfers welcomed 35 ladies from Taree. A wonderful day of golf was enjoyed by all followed by a delicious Chinese lunch. The Single Stableford winners in 3 grades were as follows: A Grade D Warren (36pts), T Bridge (34pts), T-L Smith (34pts). B Grade G Dobbs (34pts), J Yeark (32pts), L Eakin (32pts). C Grade V Jackson (41pts), V Cougran (37pts), M South (34pts). NTPs were K Stephen, M Pryor, M Reinhard, G Dobbs, V Coughran. Long Drivers were J Stinson, L Eakin, J Illidge. Winsome Stitt won the $42 jackpot with a great shot and a birdie on the 17th. Come again ladies! 24 vets played a Single Stableford on Thursday 28 – 4 visitors from Taree. R.Norberry was the winner with 39 pts from D Brown with 37 pts on a cb from K Hughes. NTPs were R Norberry, J Graham and R Allen. The Monthly Mug was played on Saturday 30 and again, the great scores again reflected the wonderful condition of the course. A Grade winner was C Littlechild with 70n on a cb from D Schlenert. B Grade and Monthly Mug winner was C Wheatley with 67n on a cb from G Grainger. Ladies’ winner was B Newton with 70n from T-L Smith with 73n. NTPs were D Schlenert, T Styles, S Sharp, T-L Smith, J Graham, W Coleman and A Benson. Long drivers were M Bramble, T Styles, Z Watt and T Stellema. D Carrall won the $37 Jackpot. A tasty steak sanger topped off the day. By Thora-Lou SMITH