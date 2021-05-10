BULAHDELAH Golf Club Results
Wednesday May 5
Ladies Stroke
Winner: T.Stellema 67n
R/Up: T-L.Smith 69n (cb)
NTP: T-L.Smith
Thursday May 6
Vets Monthly Mug
Winner: K.Hughes 68n
R/Up: R.Winter 73n (cb)
3rd: S.Sharp 73n
Putting: K.Hughes 26
NTP 17th: R.Collier
3rd shot 7th/16th K.Hughes
Saturday May 8
2BBB sponsored by DMC Plumbing (Dean Coleman)
Winners: S.McNaughton & B.Towner 47pts
2nd: D.Harvey & D.Carrall 46pts
3rd: D.Schoonhoven & K.Hughes 44pts(cb)
4th: D.Schlenert & W.Thomson 44pts
5th: R.Hughes & S.Clifford 42pts(cb)
6th: A.Jobson & B.Gordon 42pts
Individual Winner: B.Towner 39pts
NTPs: D.Schoonhoven, W.Thomson
Long Drives: D.Harvey, W.Thomson, D.Schoonhoven, T.Stellema
Jackpot: M.Bramble