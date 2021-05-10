Bulahdelah Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

BULAHDELAH Golf Club Results

Wednesday May 5

Ladies Stroke

Winner: T.Stellema 67n

R/Up: T-L.Smith 69n (cb)

NTP: T-L.Smith

Thursday May 6

Vets Monthly Mug

Winner: K.Hughes 68n

R/Up: R.Winter 73n (cb)

3rd: S.Sharp 73n

Putting: K.Hughes 26

NTP 17th: R.Collier

3rd shot 7th/16th K.Hughes

Saturday May 8

2BBB sponsored by DMC Plumbing (Dean Coleman)

Winners: S.McNaughton & B.Towner 47pts

2nd: D.Harvey & D.Carrall 46pts

3rd: D.Schoonhoven & K.Hughes 44pts(cb)

4th: D.Schlenert & W.Thomson 44pts

5th: R.Hughes & S.Clifford 42pts(cb)

6th: A.Jobson & B.Gordon 42pts

Individual Winner: B.Towner 39pts

NTPs: D.Schoonhoven, W.Thomson

Long Drives: D.Harvey, W.Thomson, D.Schoonhoven, T.Stellema

Jackpot: M.Bramble

