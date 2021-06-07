Bulahdelah Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 7, 2021 Bulahdelah Golf Club Results WEDNESDAY June 2 Single Stableford Winner: T.Stellema 35pts R/Up: B.Newton 34pts NTP & Jackpot: T-L.Smith Thursday June 3 Vets May Monthly Mug Winner: S.Clifford 70n(cb) R/Up: H.Pierson 70n 3rd: C.Littlechild 71n(cb) Putting: D.Harvey 27putts NTP 6th/15th: D.Sheridan NTP 17th: C.Littlechild 3rd shot 3/12: D.Harvey Saturday June 5 Single Stableford Winner: S.McNaughton 38pts R/Up: J.Graham 37pts Ladies Winner: T.Graham 32pts R/Up: B.Gordon 31pts NTPs: B.Gordon, K.Styles, T.Graham Long Drives: M.Bramble, A.Crick, A.Jobson, M.Mason Jackpot ($30): J.Graham By Thora-Lou SMITH