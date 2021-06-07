Bulahdelah Golf Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

WEDNESDAY June 2

Single Stableford

Winner: T.Stellema 35pts

R/Up: B.Newton 34pts

NTP & Jackpot: T-L.Smith

Thursday June 3

Vets May Monthly Mug

Winner: S.Clifford 70n(cb)

R/Up: H.Pierson 70n

3rd: C.Littlechild 71n(cb)

Putting: D.Harvey 27putts

NTP 6th/15th: D.Sheridan

NTP 17th: C.Littlechild

3rd shot 3/12: D.Harvey

Saturday June 5

Single Stableford

Winner: S.McNaughton 38pts

R/Up: J.Graham 37pts

Ladies Winner: T.Graham 32pts

R/Up: B.Gordon 31pts

NTPs: B.Gordon, K.Styles, T.Graham

Long Drives: M.Bramble, A.Crick, A.Jobson, M.Mason

Jackpot ($30): J.Graham

 

By Thora-Lou SMITH

