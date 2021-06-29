Bulahdelah Golf Club Results

BULAHDELAH Golf Club Results

Wednesday June 16

Ladies Stroke – Medal Round

Winner: B.Gordon 71n

R/Up: T-L.Smith 79n (cb)

Thursday June 17

Vets Single Stableford

Winner: L.Russell 44pts

R/Up: G.Grainger 42pts

3rd: R.Norberry 36pts

NTP 17th: R.Norberry

3rd shot 4/13: G.Grainger

Saturday June 19

16 keen players braved the wet, cold and windy conditions – not all finished the stroke round!

Winner: R.Norberry 67n

R/Up: A.Reekie 70n

NTPs: R.Norberry

Long Drives: D.Schlenert, A.Crick (30m!), M.Styles, M.Mason

Jackpot ($16): A.Jobson

 

By Thora-Lou SMITH

