Bulahdelah Golf Club Results Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 29, 2021 BULAHDELAH Golf Club Results Wednesday June 16 Ladies Stroke – Medal Round Winner: B.Gordon 71n R/Up: T-L.Smith 79n (cb) Thursday June 17 Vets Single Stableford Winner: L.Russell 44pts R/Up: G.Grainger 42pts 3rd: R.Norberry 36pts NTP 17th: R.Norberry 3rd shot 4/13: G.Grainger Saturday June 19 16 keen players braved the wet, cold and windy conditions – not all finished the stroke round! Winner: R.Norberry 67n R/Up: A.Reekie 70n NTPs: R.Norberry Long Drives: D.Schlenert, A.Crick (30m!), M.Styles, M.Mason Jackpot ($16): A.Jobson By Thora-Lou SMITH