Bulahdelah Golf Club Results

FINALLY, a fine day and we were able to play the Monthly Mug on Saturday April 30.

The course has been closed, or just too wet to even consider a game over the past few weeks – except for some really keen golfers.

The weather was kind for a few hours and 32 players, including 4 visitors from Toronto, braved the muddy conditions.

Some players found the going just too hard, and the scores were not great, but the eventual winner of the mug was J.Parnell with 74nett on a c/b from S.Moss.

The ladies’ winner was T-L.Smith with 80nett from S.Bambrook with 82nett. M.Bramble won the Jackpot and the NTPs S.McNaughton, S.Sharp and T-L.Smith.

The long drivers were T.Carroll, D.Schoonhoven, R.Norberry & T-L.Smith.

We’re all hoping for a few weeks of drier weather as the Foursomes Championships will be played in May.

By Thora-Lou SMITH