Bulahdelah Hospital Auxiliary grateful for years of community support

VOLUNTEERS are central to our community.

When the Bulahdelah Hospital Auxiliary branch closed on February 21, many community members felt it was important to recognise the work done by these volunteers.

Seven members of the auxiliary were recently treated to a luncheon at the Warung Peri restaurant.



The committee was keen to give a big thank you to Neil Spencer, Bulahdelah Home Care Nurse and the Warung Peri team for this gesture of recognition for the years of service given to our hospital.

Irene Dorney and Phillis Haynes were unable to attend due to ill health but were missed on the day.

It was a sad day for the auxiliary, and the Myall Coast, back in February when it was voted unanimously to close the branch.

The committee felt that age, ill health and the recent changes to the Bulahdelah Community Hospital care model meant they were no longer able to assist the way they had previously.

The auxiliary was formed in May 1955 to support the then Cottage Hospital.

The auxiliary worked to raise money to purchase equipment needed to aid with patient care.

Reading through some of the minutes from those early days, it is difficult to find any request they were unable to meet.

As a parting gesture, in the spirit of the auxiliary, two new trolleys have been purchased for the nurse led clinic.

The auxiliary wishes Fiona Innet all the best in her new role of Manager and hopes that Hunter New England Health will continue to supply the equipment necessary to run a successful clinic.

They would also like to thank the community for their support over the past six and a half decades.

By Irene Worth and curated by Victoria Henderson