Bulahdelah show to bounce back bigger than ever with $15,000 grant by NSW Government

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBER for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead is thrilled to announce that the Bulahdelah Show will be back bigger and better than ever this year, thanks to the NSW Government’s grant program.

$15,000 in funding has been awarded to the Bulahdelah Show under the Country Shows Support Package grant program funded by the NSW Government.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Bulahdelah show is a fantastic local tradition in its own right and this grant will ensure it continues to delight locals and be a part of our history for many generations to come.

“$15,000 will support the delivery of the 2022 Bulahdelah show, which is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 November after disruptions over the past three years,” Mr Bromhead said.

Mr Bromhead also said that the 2022 show will continue celebrations of the milestone centenary since the showground was gazetted.

“These shows are an ingrained part of our society showcasing the best of the best locally while allowing visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the Myall Lakes funded by the NSW government,” Mr Bromhead said.

The Bulahdelah branch of the Agricultural Bureau opened its first show in Bulahdelah in March 1922 and has become a staple for the Myall Lakes ever since.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW in 2022.

“It’s been a tough few years for country shows, with drought, bushfires, storms, floods and COVID-19 disrupting plans, but as they say, the show must go on and these grants are helping make that happen,” Mr Toole said.

The $5 million Country Shows Support Package is part of the NSW Government’s $200 million Regional Recovery Package, which will deliver long term support and certainty for the regions as the state reopens.

By Tara CAMPBELL