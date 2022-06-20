Bulahdelah students get taste of Australian Army Cadets Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Thursday, 9 June, Lieutenant (AAC) Phillip Arthur visited Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) to give a presentation on the Australian Army Cadets (AAC).

Phillip is the current Training Officer at Unit 28ACU of the AAC based in Taree.



“He provided students with information on the activities run by the Army Cadets, such as abseiling, drill training, survival training and even supervised use of service firearms,” said BCS teacher Casey Connell.

The Manning Valley Unit operates out of the Macquarie Barracks, which is located in Muldoon Street, Taree.

Other AAC units are also located at Adamstown or Rutherford.

For students interested in other areas of the defence force, RAAF and Navy Cadets also operate out of the

Macquarie Barracks, and Williamtown RAAF Base also has a RAAF Cadet program.

There is a nominal cost to attend the Australian Army Cadets of $6 – $8 per week, and students are provided

with uniforms after a probationary period of attendance.

Students interested in joining the cadets can call 1300333362 or visit www.armycadets.gov.au.