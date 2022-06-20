Bulahdelah students take on Secondary Zone Athletics Carnival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Secondary Zone Athletics Carnival was recently held at Tuncurry.

Although the Bulahdelah Central School carnival was cancelled due to persistent wet conditions, students were able to nominate themselves to represent BCS in the Zone track and field events.

There were some great results from the BCS competitors, with several students qualifying for the Regional

Carnival.

Standout performances came from Reef Mirisch who won the 100 metres in his age division, recording an impressive time of 12.28s.

The boys 4 x 100 relay team of Cobe Edwards, Reef Mirisch, Joey Scale and Arthur Whyman outclassed their competitors and claimed first place in their event.

“We were not expecting to win the relay as the other teams were very strong,” said relay team member Cobe Edwards.

“We all ran well and were pleased with our times.

“In the lead up to the Regional Carnival we are going to put a lot of effort into training to improve our speed.

“We are also going to work together to make sure our baton changes are quick and clean.”

The Regional Carnival will be held on Wednesday, 27 July at the Hunter Sports Centre.