Bulahdelah students take part in Inclusive Sports Day

ON Thursday, 25 August, Multi Categorical students from Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) travelled to Taree to participate in an Inclusive Sports day.

The day provided students with an opportunity to experience a variety of sports, modified to suit their needs.



“It was a lovely sunny day and our group joined with Great Lakes College to rotate through six, 30 minute

sport sessions,” said Caran Wasson, Multi Category Teacher, BCS.

“Students were taken through a variety of skills, drills and modified games throughout the day in a non-competitive format.”

The day was full of fun, inclusive and engaging activities to build students’ confidence and capacity in sport.

“Our activities included Soccer, Boccia, Ten Pin Bowling, and Golf.

“All of our students enthusiastically participated in the activities and were excellent representatives of Bulahdelah Central School,” said Caran.

BCS student J D Foley said, “I liked the soccer. We practiced dribbling the ball and kicking goals.

“My favourite game was indoor golf. I did not really like Bocce, but it was good to be able to try out some new sports.

“It was a fun day and I am looking forward to the next one.”