Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation partners with Forestry Corp for Sealy Point cafe development

BULARRI Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation has officially opened the Nyanggan Gapi’s Cafe Seating Deck at Sealy Lookout (Niigi Niigi) – a celebration of the success of the First Nation‐owned and run business.

The Nyanggan Gapi Café had previously been run by Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation out of a small portable container.



Thanks to its success and with the support of a grant from the NSW Regional Tourism and Infrastructure Fund, the organisation has expanded this operation with a larger space and deck.

The deck was built in partnership with Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation and the Regional Growth Fund, NSW Forestry Corporation and Coffs Harbour Hardwoods.

The opening mid-December recognises the work of the local Aboriginal community at the café and the successful partnership with Forestry Corporation of NSW, said Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation CEO, Clark Webb.

“With the continued support of NSW Forestry Corporation for our cafe and tourism activities at Sealy Lookout, Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation was successful in applying for the NSW Regional Growth Fund,” said Clark.

“This allowed us to replace our cafe with a larger space to increase our capacity for employment of Aboriginal people and offer our customers a larger selection of food and drinks, nestled in the beautiful Orara East State Forest.

“We are incredibly proud and thankful for the completion of this project.”

Forestry Corporation Partnership Leader, Ryan Ellis, congratulated the organisation on the success of the café opening, an appropriate event for the 10-year anniversary of the opening of the Sky Pier on the site.

“The Sky Pier at Sealy Lookout (Niigi Niigi) turned 10 years old this December, with the iconic structure officially opened on 15 December 2011,” said Ryan.

“Much has changed over the past 10 years, with café expansion the newest addition to the award‐winning eco‐tourism certified precinct at Bruxner Park Flora Reserve in Orara East State Forest.

“These new facilities provide improved services to the increasing numbers of locals and visitors who visit Orara East State Forest for the beautiful forests, amazing views, amazing coffee and range of nature‐based tourism experiences.”

By Andrea FERRARI