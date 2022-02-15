Bull rescued by Emergency Services in Stroud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON 9 February 2022, crew from Fire and Rescue NSW’s Dungog and Lambton Brigades attended an incident in Stroud where a large, heavy bull was stuck in a deep creek bed.

Upon arrival at the scene in Mill Creek Road just after 3pm, the firefighters from Dungog Fire Station found the 850kg bull, ‘Sanga’, resting against two trees in the water.



The bull had slid down an embankment and was unable to climb to safety.

A veterinarian was called to sedate the animal before crews from Fire Rescue NSW, assisted by the Rural Fire Service could start what would be a four-hour operation to rescue the bull.

Firefighters worked efficiently to place four lifted slings under the bull and the farmer used a backhoe to pull the bull up the ten-metre embankment in Stroud.

The animal was then assessed by the vet before being returned safely to the farmer.

Superintendent Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) said this is a timely reminder that calling Triple Zero (000) for an emergency can be the difference between life and death.

“The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you.

“It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations,” Superintendent Dodson said.

By Tara CAMPBELL