Burrapine Community Hall to celebrate Centenary in May

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN May this year, Burrapine Community Hall, situated approximately fifteen kilometres inland from the famous ‘Pub with No Beer’ at Taylors Arm, will be celebrating its Centenary.

Originally thriving dairy country, Burrapine now boasts a population of around 80 residents, mostly beef

cattle and a few hobby farms.

It all started for the Hall back in 1920, when six locals each donated £5 and formed a fundraising committee.

William Lynch donated the land and the timber was cut by George Kilmore.

£125 was eventually raised, which in those days was equal to a year’s income.

Gone are the days when people from near and far travelled by horse and sulky to attend functions at the Hall.

About 150 people turned up for the Opening Ceremony on 10 May 1922, where the blue ribbon was cut by the community’s oldest resident, 89-year-old Mrs Helen Steward.

Sports were held on the sports ground in William Lynch’s paddock, followed by a dinner and dance.

Food, music and entertainment were all supplied by the locals and the last dance was called at 3:00am.

Due to modern technology, home entertainment etc, those days are a part of local history.

The Hall has, in recent years, been host to a number of memorable occasions.

There have been stage performances, talent quests, dances, music hall events and sit down dinners, to name a few.

The dedication of Committee Members and volunteers to raise funds, have kept the Hall alive.

Today the Hall is still holding Book Club, Tai Chi and Craft, and hopefully this year will once again be able to celebrate Christmas.

By Carolyn COX