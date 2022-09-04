Bush Fire Danger Period commences 1 September

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is reminding residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas that the Bush Fire Danger Period will commence on Thursday 1 September 2022.

Anyone wishing to conduct burning activities during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit from their local brigade or Fire Control Centre.



Inspector Sandra Huer from the Coffs Coast RFS said that although we are experiencing a mild start to the fire season, as conditions become warmer and drier people need to ensure they use fire in a safe and responsible manner.

“Fire permits are free and easy to obtain.

“They ensure that fire is used safely, reducing the danger to landholders, their property and the community,” Insp. Huer said.

“While hazard reductions are an important part of preparations, landholders need to be mindful as warm and windy conditions mean fire can spread quickly and suddenly.

“Never leave a fire unattended and, if a fire does escape, make sure you call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and help to minimise the damage.”

Insp. Huer urged homeowners to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“There are simple things you can do now to get ready for bush fire season – such as trimming trees or shrubs overhanging your roof, keeping a well maintained lawn, removing combustible material from around the home, cleaning out your gutters, and ensuring you have a sturdy hose and a reliable water supply.

“The new Australian Fire Danger Rating System will also be implemented from 1 September 2022,

using the latest science to provide more accurate and relevant information.

“The new Fire Danger Ratings have four levels instead of six – Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.

“There are clear actions to be taken at each level, so you’ll know what to do to protect your life, family and property.”

To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact your local Fire Control Centre.