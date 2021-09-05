Bush Fire Danger Period commences 1 September

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is reminding residents in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas (LGAs) that the Bush Fire Danger Period will commence on Wednesday 1 September 2021.

Anyone wishing to light a fire during the Bush Fire Danger Period must obtain a fire permit from their local brigade or Fire Control Centre.



Superintendent Sean McArdle said with the warmer and drier conditions becoming more conducive to the spread of fire, people need to be extremely careful when using fire.

“Permits are free and easy to obtain.

“They ensure that fire is used safely, reducing the danger to landholders, their property and the community,” Supt McArdle said.

“While hazard reductions are an important part of preparations, landholders need to be extremely careful as warmer conditions mean fire can spread quickly and suddenly.

“Never leave a fire unattended and, if a fire does escape, make sure you call Triple Zero (000) immediately so that emergency services can respond and minimise the damage.”

Mr McArdle urged homeowners to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

“There are simple things you can do now to get ready for bush fire season – such as talking with your family about your bush fire survival plan, preparing your home or property, knowing the bush fire alert levels and making sure you know where to get information during a fire.”

To check the Fire Danger Ratings for your area or to download a Bush Fire Survival Plan, go to www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or contact your local Fire Control Centre.