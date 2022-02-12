Bush Fire season ends early in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Rural Fire Service Coffs Coast Team, comprising of the Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas, revoked the Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) early this year due to the mild conditions and predicted continuation of rainfall.

While the bush fire season traditionally concludes at the end of March each year, this season ended on Friday 4 February 2022 for the local area, with fire permits no longer required.

Acting Manager Ian Smith said landholders must still act responsibly and abide by the law when

conducting a burn.

“Even though fire permits will not be required, the requirement to provide notification of your burn

remains in place all year round.

“Landholders undertaking burning activities must provide 24 hours notice to their neighbours, in addition to notifying the Rural Fire Service online at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP/burn-notifications or phoning the Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre on 6651 6133 during business hours.”

For information on hazard reduction or volunteering with the RFS visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.