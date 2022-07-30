Bushfire Technology Innovators Wanted, Govt Grants On Offer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government hopes the state will become a world leader in bushfire technology commercialisation and position itself for international export of innovative bushfire solutions under a new program called the Bushfire Commercialisation Fund.

Emergency Services, Resilience and Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke said the program would help to develop products that complemented the work of emergency service organisations.



Ms Cooke said, “By better understanding fires and enhancing the firefighting capability of frontline personnel, we are able to minimise their impact on the community and save lives”.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the Bushfire Commercialisation Fund presents opportunities for the many talented innovators who call the Coffs Coast home.

Mr Singh said, “The fund will support local innovators to translate their cutting-edge research into practical solutions that will improve bushfire detection, preparation and response”.

He said, “A total of $16 million over three years has been allocated, with the first round of funding offering grants of between $200,000 and $8 million to individuals, companies, research institutions and universities to help them commercialise their research”.

Mr Singh said, “The devastating Black Summer of 2019-20 has had a lasting impact on communities here and right across NSW and this funding will ensure our emergency services have the best technology to help keep us safe”.

NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte said the program was the second initiative being rolled out under the Bushfire Response R&D Mission, designed to improve planning, preparations for and responses to bushfires, in line with recommendation five of the recent NSW Bushfire Inquiry.

Professor Durrant-Whyte said, “The program has been modelled on the highly successful Medical Devices Fund and Physical Sciences Fund, both of which have helped to scale businesses, attract investment from private capital and build the capability of NSW’s small-to-medium enterprises in key industry sectors”.

More details about the program and how to apply can be found at https://www.chiefscientist.nsw.gov.au and following the liks from “R&D NSW”.

By Andrew VIVIAN