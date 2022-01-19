Bushfire Technology Pilots Program launches in NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bushfire Technology Pilots Program has been accelerated in hopes of accelerating trials of innovative technology.

After the devastating fires in 2019-20 deemed ‘Black Summer’, New South Wales was severely impacted, with horrific damage in the MidCoast and Port Stephens regions.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

To enhance bushfire operations and management, the NSW Government has announced a $1.5 million program, with the provision of grants of up to $100,000 to support trials and pilots of field-ready bushfire technology developed by NSW businesses.

Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology, Alister Henskens said that this funding will help to strengthen the state’s resources.

“We want to harness our state’s excellence in cutting-edge research and make NSW a global leader in bushfire research and development.

“This program is about strengthening planning, preparation and response to bushfire threats, so that the NSW firefighting services continue to be a leader in this space.” Mr Henskens said.

This is the first initiative to be rolled out under the NSW Bushfire Response R&D Mission, part of the NSW Action plan.

With objectives of enabling NSW businesses to commercialise field-ready technology for bushfire-related applications through the trial or pilot of technology with end-user agencies in NSW and improving end-user agencies’ awareness of innovation possibilities in bushfire management and operations through exposure to new technology, the program will provide $1.5 million in funding per.

There will be four rounds of funding for this initiative.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the program would help enhance the capability of firefighters, while supporting businesses and jobs in NSW.

“This funding will help pilot technologies that can be procured and used by agencies not just in NSW, but across the nation and worldwide, to save lives and change the way we respond to disasters,” Ms Cooke said.

For more information on the program, head to

https://www.chiefscientist.nsw.gov.au/rdnsw/bushfire-response-rd-mission/bushfire-technology-pilots-program

By Tara CAMPBELL