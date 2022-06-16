Business and Professional Women Coffs Coast to hold scholarship dinner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUSINESS and Professional Women Coffs Coast (BPW) will be holding its scholarship dinner next Tuesday, June 21, at 6pm at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

BPW International is a global organisation that advocates for access to education for women and girls and BPW Coffs Coast supports this endeavour through its scholarship programme.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Each year, two recipients, who are in their final year of tertiary study, receive support to help them complete their courses.

The formalities of the evening focus on the announcement of the winners of the Maude Spielvogel Scholarship and the Wendy Martin Education Encouragement Award.

The evening is also an occasion that provides a chance for local women (and partners and friends) to socialise, connect and network over a meal and drinks.

Jade Naidu, the current Coffs Coast International Women’s Day Woman of the Year, will be this year’s special guest speaker.

Jade is vibrant and enthusiastic about life and especially about the arts and dance.

She will share her story of self-belief and resilience and growing a personal passion into a career.

Jade inspired everyone present at the International Women’s Day breakfast in March this year with her short and spontaneous acceptance speech and this night is an opportunity to hear her further articulate her hopes and aspirations for herself and, importantly, the arts on the Coffs Coast.

Tickets for the ‘BPW Annual Scholarship Dinner and Presentation’ are available on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bpw-annual-scholarship-dinner-and-presentation-tickets-358227456967 or by searching for BPW Coffs Harbour at eventbrite.com.

By Andrew VIVIAN