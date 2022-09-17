Buskers Festival performances coming to Nambucca Heads RSL

IN an exciting new initiative dubbed the ‘Stars of the Buskers Festival’, the Coffs Buskers Festival will this year travel to Nambucca Heads for one all ages show at the RSL Club on Thursday September 29 from 11am.

“Hot on the heels of the successful Cirkus Maximas show earlier this year, the club was looking for a children’s show for the upcoming school holidays.



“We proposed a Buskers performance, and they jumped on board,” Buskers Festival organiser John Logan said.

Performing at the club will be Sunshine Coast magician, the Bewildering Mr T Bedlam; the Unicycle Ballet, a unique double act from the NSW South Coast; the energetic Corey Picket, who has just returned from the Edinburgh Fringe; and specialty act Eclipse Flow.

“School holiday shows are always a favourite with locals.

“We are excited to be welcoming the Stars of the Buskers Festival show to the Nambucca Valley,” said Kelly Standing, Nambucca Heads RSL Club.

Tickets are on sale now at the club and online at www.trybooking.com/961039