Busy B’s: Supporting Local Kids In Need

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens certainly has its share of groups that do good things in the community.

One that many may not know if is the Busy B’s which was established about 30 years ago with a dozen members.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Jan Norgard of the Busy B’s told News Of The Area, “We now have close to 80 members and over that period of time have raised in the region of $250,000.”

Busy B’s is a registered charity and not-for-profit organisation and the money raised is donated to the various schools and organisations in this area that cater for the needs of children with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The club meets on the second Tuesday each month in the Community Centre Hall in Norburn Avenue, Nelson Bay.

“There are various stalls, jams and pickles, craft, books, bric-a-brac and second hand clothing.

“The meeting proper begins at 10.15 andat 11 am we have musical entertainers, games or a speaker on some subject of interest and we break for lunch at midday.”

Entry fee is $5 which includes morning tea and a lucky door prize.

Members bring a plate for shared lunch.

Annual subscription is $5 which covers rent and newsletter costs.

“We recently held our annual Christmas lunch and the delightful Jenni Rossi entertained us with popular Christmas songs and carols.”

New members are always welcome.

Contact Secretary Maxine Williams on 0431941642 or committee members Toni McCloy on 0438906913 or Jan Norgard on 0466272856.

By Marian SAMPSON