Buy a badge this Legacy Week and support local families of veterans



LEGACY Week 2022 is from Sunday 28 August to Saturday 3 September 2022 and the Coffs Coast branch is calling on the local community to support its fundraiser and buy a badge.

For the last two years, COVID-19 and lockdowns have created difficulties for Legacy Week volunteers to go out and raise funds in the community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Coffs Coast Legacy is hoping that face-to-face fundraising this year will help increase donations that help provide support and services for local Legacy families.

“Legacy Week would not be a success without our incredible volunteers who give up their time to work on our Buy A Badge sites,” Jane Sury, Community Liaison, Coffs Coast Legacy, told News Of The Area.

“I love to hear the stories from people who buy a badge, or a bear, and relate their personal experiences of how Legacy supported their mum; or they may have been a Legacy child themselves.

“This reinforces the wonderful sense of community we have here on the Coffs Coast and the work Legacy has done for our veterans’ families for nearly 100 years.”

Legatee President Jeremy Nash said, “Those that give their life or their health for their country compel us, as a community, to support their loved ones in turn.”

Jane added, “Legacy merchandise, including badges, pens and Legacy bears will be available at our Legacy Opportunity Shop in Scarba Street during Legacy Week.

“On 1 and 2 September, you can support our annual fundraiser at sites located at Park Beach Plaza, Coffs Central, and Toormina Gardens.

“On Friday 2 September you will see our volunteers in Dorrigo, Woolgoolga and Bellingen town centres.

“Badges and merchandise will also be available at Bunnings on Saturday 3 September.”

To find out other ways to purchase merchandise, donate, or find out more about Legacy, visit www.legacy.com.au, call Coffs Coast Legacy on 1300 534 229 or email welfare@coffslegacy.com.au.

Coffs Coast Legacy currently looks after over 300 veterans’ families and 31 Junior Legatees, providing services like wellbeing support, compensation advocacy, social activities, peer support, home and hospital visits, education support, holiday camps for Legacy Youth.

All money raised stays on the Coffs Coast to support local families.

In 2023, Legacy will be commemorating its centenary with The Legacy Centenary Torch Relay presented by Defence Health marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed.

By Andrea FERRARI