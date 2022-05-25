Buy off the plan at Lot 6, 19 Orara Street, Nana Glen with LJ Hooker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lot 6, 19 Orara Street, Nana Glen

For Sale: $1,200,000

14.94ha/ 36.90 acres offering the best lifestyle, with highly valued private river frontage, and the privilege of private recreation, family BBQ’s, fishing, swimming, boating and canoeing.

These exceptional lifestyle options are provided from the confluence of Orara River and Bucca Creek frontage to this property.

An identified building envelope is identified on the Plan of Subdivision, with tarred road access to be undertaken in the coming months, why not secure your little piece of heaven now?

Contact LJ Hooker on 02 6652 2266 or at [email protected].