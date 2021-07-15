Byron Bay Writers festival presents Writers on the Road, coming to Macksville

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CONTINUING the Byron Bay Writers Festival tradition of connection through stories, a ‘Writers on the Road’ workshop will be taking to the road at the end of July.

The fabulous news for the Nambucca Valley is they have selected Macksville as a place they wish to stop and present.

The tour will feature Byron Writers Festival 2021 authors Roanna Gonsalves, Nevo Zisin, Krissy Kneen and Isobelle Carmody.

The writers will be travelling with their latest releases and amazing new and inspiring ideas as they travel along the Mid North Coast of New South Wales before making their way back up the coast in time for the 2021 Byron Bay Writers Festival.

The travelling presenting authors are:

Isobelle Carmody, one of Australia’s most highly regarded authors of fantasy. Her most recent novel is the final book in the Kingdom of the Lost series, The Velvet City.

Roanna Gonsalves, the award-winning author of The Permanent Resident and a four-part ABC Radio National series On the tip of a billion tongues.

Krissy Kneen, an award-winning author of memoir and fiction, including Affection, An Uncertain Grace and her newest memoir The Three Burials of Lotty Kneen.

Nevo Zisin (they/them) is a queer, non-binary, Jewish writer, performer, activist and public speaker. Author of award-winning Finding Nevo, and The Pronoun Lowdown.

The workshop will take place at the Macksville Library at 41 Princess Street Macksville on Monday August 2, from 5:30pm.

Not to be missed, bookings are essential for this free event.

“There are limited places so it is essential to book,” Nambucca Valley Senior Librarian, Wes McQuillian, told News of The Area.

To avoid disappointment, book now by calling the Macksville Library on 65684529 or email macksville.library@nambucca.nsw.gov.au.

This event is proudly supported by the NSW Government, StoryBoard and The Byron Bay Writers Festival.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM